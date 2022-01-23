Jay 'Nelson' Denlinger, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Nelson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bette (Umble) Denlinger; daughter Deanne Denlinger, son Douglas Denlinger, daughter Deborah (Denlinger) Spurgin (Jesse); grandchildren Kaiah Gray (John), Riley DeCamp (David), Cassidy Spurgin, Jacob Denlinger, and Abby Denlinger; great grandchildren Colton DeCamp, Emery DeCamp, and Fallon Gray; brothers Tom Denlinger (Gloria) and Mark Denlinger (Kathy) who reside in Pennsylvania. He lived in Ronks, Pennsylvania from 1963-1978 with Bette and his three children and moved to Mesa in 1979.
He was born in Farmersville, PA, son of the late Mark E. and Ruth (Herr) Denlinger. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1959 as a member of the National Honor Society. Nelson completed many electrical, heating and refrigeration courses and certifications.
Nelson was raised in a Mennonite/Christian family and was a member of the Paradise Mennonite Church. As an adult attended Grace Evangelical Church for many years and then helped to plant Faith Evangelical Church in Lancaster, PA. He was the first official Board President at Faith EC and helped to build the church and install wiring, heating and A/C. He attended with his wife Bette and 3 children until the family moved to Arizona.
Nelson was gifted with ability to repair anything broken and was a skilled electrician, HVAC, and refrigeration technician; beginning his work life as part Owner/Operator of Denlinger Electric, a family-owned business in PA. He then continued work in these fields in Arizona at Motorola, Litton Industries, and Chandler Regional Hospital. He was very revered and well liked, always the go-to person for answers to complex problems at each employer.
Nelson suffered a severe trauma injury in 1998 which forced an early retirement. He defied the odds by surviving this accident for an additional 23 years despite many lasting side effects.
During those years he remained committed to his family and his church. Nelson and his wife Bette established AZ chapters of Joni Erickson Tada People Power Ministries at Bethany Community Church and two oral head and neck cancer support groups (SPOHNC).
He also enjoyed the hobbies of working on cars, taking pictures at all family events, antiques and collectibles and loved traveling. His greatest joy was watching the family grow as new babies arrived and attending and participating in the activities of his children, grand and great children.
Nelson was an active and beloved member of the Bethany Community Church Sunday school class for many years and the Share group (now Sun Valley).
Most importantly, he is remembered by his family as a fiercely loyal and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was so loved by all and remembered as a quiet, patient, and loving man; who loved God. He will be missed.
A memorial service for Nelson will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 South Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Faith Evangelical Church and Sun Valley Church for their use to further the mission of our Lord and Savior. Faith EC - 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602
Sun Valley Community Church - 6101 S River Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakeshoreMort.com for the Denlinger family.