Jay N. Hastings, 68, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Hayes and Marian (Rineer) Hastings. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Miller) Hastings for 41 years.
Jay was a 1970 graduate of Solanco High School. He retired from GCA, a contractor for Excelon Corp. He was a member of Washington Lodge #156 F.&A.M., the Quarryville Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, and Union Presbyterian Church. Jay was an active volunteer with Quarryville Borough and also enjoyed spending time at Black Stump Hunting Camp in Potter County, taking trips to the beach, and playing golf.
In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by his children: Jay Andrew, husband of Andrea Hastings; Sarah, wife of Rich Norris; Linda, wife of Mike Shoemaker; Donna, wife of Larry Kreider; and Steve, husband of Jan Hastings. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a sister, Jeanne Stone. Jay was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Private family graveside services will take place at Union Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Lodge #156 F.&A.M., 14 S. Church St., Quarryville, PA 17566.
