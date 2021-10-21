Jay Marvin Stoltzfus, 5 hour old infant son of Lester S. & Mary Ellen Riehl Stoltzfus of 6194 Meadville Road, Narvon, passed away at the Reading Hospital on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Surviving besides his parents are 2 siblings: Luke Anthony and Jeremiah David Stoltzfus at home, grandparents: Mervin & Rebecca Stoltzfus Riehl of Honey Brook, Mahlon & Barbie Smucker Stoltzfus of New Holland, great-grandparents: Levi & Linda Stoltzfus Riehl of Honey Brook, Mary Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus and the late Josh Stoltzfus of Kinzers, the late Ivan Stoltzfus and Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Mary King Smucker and the late Amos J. Smucker of Narvon.
Funeral service will take place from the late home on Thursday, October 21st at 12 noon E.S.T., with interment in the Cambridge Amish Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
