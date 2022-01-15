Jay M. Myers, 86, of Columbia, died peacefully, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Anne (Hansen) Myers, and they would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on February 1st. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late John H. and Gertrude (Eckert) Myers. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jay was a truck driver for Edward Armstrong & Sons Inc., Lancaster, for over 35 years before retiring.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five daughters, Terry A. (Timothy) Fichtorn, Lititz, Tammy L. (Jesse) DeJesus, Mount Joy, Debra J. Stum, Columbia, Dawn M. (Benjamin) Mellinger, East Petersburg, Cindy J. (Douglas) Zimmerman, Manheim; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a brother Art (Rachel) Myers, Lititz.
He was preceded in death by 3 brothers Raymond, Gerald, and Jack; and 3 sisters Nadene Fink, Perma Elemaker, and Audrey Enck.
Services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »