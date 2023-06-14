Jay M. Kendig age 90 of Strasburg died at home on June 10, 2023. Jay was married to his high school sweetheart, Lois J. Kendig for 56 years. They shared the same birthday, Nov 1,1932 along with Jay's mother.
He was the oldest son of Earl and Mary Kendig of Ronks: 3-boys 3 girls: Jay, Marianne Lichty, Rosalie Lowry, Eileen Shirk, Ray and Kenneth.
Jay is survived by Marianne and Ray and his children, Tom Kendig of California, Douglas Kendig married to Marina Kendig of Oregon, Vicki Zurbrick married to Bruce Zurbrick of Lancaster and David Kendig married to Wanda Kendig as well as 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In 1952 Jay built his home not knowing it was part of the Kendig land grant from William Penn. He started his working career as a radio technician during the Korean War Era. Jay later worked at RCA and Armstrong World Industries. He loved sheep, flowers, hunting and traveling.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
