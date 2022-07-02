Jay M. Groff, 91, a resident of Landis Homes, formerly of Bird-In-Hand, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in Bird-In-Hand on May 8, 1931, he was the son of the late Martin R. and Edna M. Groff.
He was the husband of the late Doris E. Landis Groff for 67 years, who predeceased him on April 19, 2022.
He is survived by 2 children, Patricia (Randall) Ranck of Lancaster, PA, J. Kenneth (Tracy) Groff of Mount Joy, PA; 2 grandchildren, Adam (Megan) Ranck and Kristie Ranck; 3 great granddaughters, Meredith, Amelia and Laurel Ranck; and sister-in-law Delores Landis.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene (John B.) Noll.
Jay was a lifetime farmer. He also worked at Denlinger's Paving and Nolt's Feed Mill. He was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church.
He enjoyed hunting, and traveling with the Green Laurel Hunting Club. He enjoyed volunteering with Sertoma International. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, PA on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:00PM. An informal visitation will follow the service. A private traditional burial will be in Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery. Those who desire may make contributions to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. shiveryfuneralhome.com
