Jay M. Gish, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a period of declining health. He was born and raised in Lancaster County to the late Marie ("Mick") and Paul Gish and was the husband of the late Rachel Gish, with whom he shared nearly 53 years of marriage. Recently, Jay was the loving life partner of Christine Nye, of Maytown.
Growing up on a farm gave Jay a lifelong interest in agriculture and mechanics. After graduating from Elizabethtown Area High School and an adventurous trip around the Western U.S., he spent his young working years as an auto mechanic. He subsequently had a successful career in trucking, as an owner operator, most recently leased to Jagtrux, Inc. prior to his retirement in June 2009.
Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends, including many trips to PA state parks and other favorite outdoor areas. He spent much time during his later years collecting and restoring antique tractors and engines, as well as a Ford Model T Pickup. Jay was a regular each year at the E-town fair, showing off his latest toys and often making cider or ice cream to give away. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends in the Amish community and assisting them with transportation.
Jay is survived by two sons, Kevin Gish and wife Dee of Sharon, VT and Andy Gish and wife Michele of Annapolis, MD; brother Herb Gish of Bainbridge; and 4 grandchildren: Margaret, Chris, Casey, and Drew.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, 11 E. Elizabeth St., Maytown, PA on Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), a favorite charity of Jay's in recognition of their support in the final years of his wife Rachel's life. Please share condolences and memories at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.