Jay M. Frey, Sr., 80, of Mountville, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Amy L. Frey, who passed away in August of 2008, and Julia K. Kilheffer Frey with whom he celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Mervin I. and Helen V. Coble Frey. Jay was a lifelong farmer and worked at Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Company before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casinos, combine farming, traveling to his home in Clearwater, FL and going to the mountains in Huntingdon County. Jay was a loving husband and enjoyed his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Marianne Frey-Mowrer, Mountville. Four grandchildren: Danielle R. Davidheiser, Jamie L. Crump, Glenna A. Walter and Jay M. Frey III. Six great-grandchildren. One daughter-in-law: Jean M. Frey, Elizabethtown. One sister: June H. Erb, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by one son: Pastor Jay M. Frey, Jr.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jean M. Frey, officiating. Interment in Creswell Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: New Path Community Church, 22 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or the Humane League of Lancaster County. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com