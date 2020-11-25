Jay Leonard Eby, 69, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UMPC - Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edwin W. and Eva Martin Eby. He was the loving husband of the late Sally L. Esh Eby who passed away in 2018. Leonard worked as a custodian for the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. He was a member of Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim. Leonard enjoyed woodworking, gospel music, and jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving is a sister, Pauline Esh of Sun City, AZ. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Simmoneau and a brother-in-law, Harold Esh.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community for the compassionate care Leonard received during his residence.
A graveside service for Leonard will take place at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Friends may view and visit with the family from 1:30 PM until the time of service. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Leonard's memory to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com