Jay L. Stauffer went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born on May 20, 1943 in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late Maurice and Rhoda Stauffer. He was a loving husband survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra L. (Hoard) Stauffer.
Also surviving are his two sons, Michael of Leola (Betty) and Jay Jr. "Sonny" of Lancaster (Jodi) as well as a daughter, Lori Martin of Reinholds (Michael) and 6 grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, Justin, Alison, Zachary, Brady. Also, two brothers, Paul of Newmanstown, PA and Henry of Port Allegany, PA and a sister, Linda, married to Paul Eric Boyer of Lancaster, PA.
Jay was a Teamster member and retired from New Penn Motor Express where he was a truck driver for many years. "Pa-pa" as he was lovingly known by his family, was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed travelling by RV, bird watching, and gardening. He could always be heard calling for "cof-feee!"
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jay's memory to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Jay's legacy lives on through organ donation with the Gift of Life program.
A Service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received starting at 10:00am. Interment will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com