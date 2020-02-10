Jay L. Smith, 75, passed away quietly and peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Debora S. Shelly Smith, with whom he celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2019. He was born in Mountville, son of the late Isabella Hoffman. He was a mason/bricklayer, having worked for Witmer & McCoy Masonry for 30 years and B & D Masonry for 6 years before his retirement. Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed yardwork, especially his Canna Lilies. Jay loved and enjoyed his family, and was a drummer and sound-tech for the County Line Band.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Sherri R. (Keith) Young. One son: Adam J. Smith. Two grandchildren: Sabrina and Jayden Young. Two step-grandchildren: Autumn and Conner. One brother: Jim Smith, and one sister: Kay Hoffman. He was preceded in death by one brother: Ray Hoffman.
The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
