Jay L. Simmons, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Lancaster, PA, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Lancaster, on April 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Ross E. Simmons and Virginia M. (Long) Simmons. He was predeceased by his siblings (and their spouses), Herbert (Marian), Evelyn (Carl) Frey, Kenneth (Nancy), and Ross (Mary).
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janet L. (Baker) Simmons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kathleen S m i t h ( Ke n n et h ) , Patricia Johns (Larry), both of York, J. Kevin Simmons (the late Carol), Millersville, and Michael Simmons (Deborah), Lynchburg, VA, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jay was a 1947 graduate of McCaskey High School and attended Franklin and Marshall College. He played professional baseball as a shortstop for the Braves organization from 1948 to 1951. Jay was a self-employed home builder and masonry contractor.
Jay’s passion was reading, especially the classics and history. He loved singing and musicals, and enjoyed being part of the cast of Fiddler on the Roof at the Fulton Theater. He also enjoyed hunting, coin collecting and snowmobiling. Following his retirement Jay and Janet toured the United States by car and motorcycle.
Due to the current COVID pandemic the family will have a private graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Flight 93 National Memorial, PO Box 96591, Washington, DC, 20090-6591, to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or to The Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Condolences may be left at: DebordSnyder.com.