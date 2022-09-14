Jay L. Hollinger, 92, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at UPMC Lititz on Friday 9/9/2022.He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Lloyd and Mary (Rutt) Hollinger. Jay's first wife, Dorothy Ann (Hahn) Hollinger died April 8, 2001, and his second wife, Audrey J. (Myer) Shertzer Hollinger died November 12, 2020.
He graduated from Manheim Township High School and was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for his football career, and then graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College where he was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for playing Soccer. At the age of nine, Jay's right arm was amputated below the elbow, which made his sports prowess even more impressive.
Jay worked with his father who owned Hollinger's Meat Products in Lancaster, and then worked in sales for Kunzler & Company. He was a member of East Petersburg Rotary Club, served as Chief of East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company for 13 years, and he served on the board of Friendship Community.
Jay was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren, where he served as a moderator. With wife Audrey, he attended Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, and they went on several overseas missions trips.
Surviving Jay are his three daughters, Sherry H., wife of Andy Farkas of Fairfield, Jayne L., wife of Ray Hutchison of Lititz, and Patti, wife of Mark Webb of Mount Joy; daughter-in-law, Stacy Hollinger Main of Holtwood; Stepchildren, Karen, wife of Jere Rutt, Mike Shertzer, husband of Amy, and Kathy, wife of Jake Burns; his sister Rosie Sorrentino of Annville; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and 8 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives, Dorothy and Audrey, Jay was preceded in death by his son, Jay Scott Hollinger, and stepson, Matthew Shertzer.
The Hollinger family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all of Jay's extended family, his personal friends, church family, and business acquaintances for their friendship and love. They also thank the staff of Oak Leaf Manor North for the personal care given to Jay.
Private services and interment will be in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Jay's memory to East Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company Station 23, 6076 Pine Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520.
