Jay L. Bradley, 81, of Elizabethtown, and formerly of Florin, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester J. and Jennie A. Shaffer Bradley. Jay was the loving husband of the late Sandra L. Kaylor Bradley who died in October of 2012. Jay and Sandy were married for 48 years and he missed her dearly during the last 10 years. For over 39 years Jay was a faithful employee for National Standard Corporation which later became Mount Joy Wire. Over the years he would occasionally help his relatives at Charles E. Groff & Sons Moving & Storage Company, Mount Joy. Jay was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. He was a member of the Lancaster Metal Detecting Club and enjoyed watching NASCAR races. His interests included hunting, fishing, and visiting the Mount Joy Diner several times a day to visit with all his local friends. Jay had a deep passion for his family and cherished the time he could spend with his beloved grandchildren, whom he was immensely proud of.
Surviving is a daughter, Angela L. wife of Tim Wachtel of Hendersonville, TN, a son Darren L. husband of Kelly Bradley of Stewartsown, and four grandchildren: Gillian, Alex, Natalie, and Parker. Preceding him in death are three sisters: Betty Jane Reider, Alma May Groff, and Grace Bradley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jay's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. There will be a viewing on Monday morning from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send contributions in Jay's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
