Jay Kenneth "Ken" Ibach

Jay Kenneth Ibach "Ken", 89, of Luther Acres, Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020, due to a heart condition and complications from Covid-19.
Ken was born in West Earl Township. He was the son of the late Fred Byron and Esther (Kulp) Ibach.
He enjoyed 65 years of marriage to June (Bailey) Ibach. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Sam) Russell of Farmersville, a daughter, Lynn Kay (Bob) Reapsome of Lititz, a son, Steven Jay (Dorcas) Ibach of Lititz, and three grandsons, Jayson Ibach, Thomas and Travis Reapsome.
Ken proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for New Holland Machine Co. (now CNH) for 32 years. After an early retirement he worked for GSM of Ephrata for almost 10 years. Ken and June lived in New Holland for 44 years.
He was a member of New Holland Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, 315 Clay Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.