Jay K. "Sox" Markley, 91, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Harry F. and Violet Mae Markley. He was married for nearly 70 years to his wife, Betty "Pat" Markley.
Sox proudly served his country in the United States Army and the Navy Reserves. He bravely fought in, and is a veteran of, the Korean War. Sox was a supervisor at Grinnell Corp, from which he retired. He was a mechanic who enjoyed working on motors. He loved watching NASCAR, going to flea markets, hunting, and visiting Roots every Tuesday. Sox was an avid reader, and a collector of flathead parts and oil cans.
He was a member of the VFW and Steam-O-Rama, as he had a big interest in steam engines. He will be remembered as an incredible husband, father, and pap, and will be missed beyond words.
In addition to his wife, Pat, Sox is survived by his daughter, Sharon, wife of Bob Suess; his grandson, Jonathan Suess; and his siblings, Larry Markley, Yvonne Scantling, and Victoria Waugh. In addition to his parents, Sox was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lee Markley, and his son, Jay Allen Markley.
There will be a funeral service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia. A viewing will take place at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
