Jay Harold Geib, 84, of Manheim, passed away due to complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 10, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Elmer S. and Bertha Ebersole Geib. He celebrated 57 years of marriage to Erma S. Geib before her death in 2015.
Harold attended Mt. Vernon one-room school and was a member of Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim; where he served as an usher and superintendent.
He was a steady, faithful man who took pride in his work as a carpenter, farmer, and estate caretaker and had planned to retire from his full-time job at the end of the year. He loved spending time with family; joking around with people; raising steers; growing and eating peas and sweet corn; listening to Southern gospel music; and spoiling two successive dogs named Stitches.
Surviving are daughter, Carolyn L. wife of James Stauffer of Lititz; son, Ronald L., husband of Joanne Wenger Geib of Manheim; grandchildren; Heather, Lindsey, Michael (Chrystal), Gregory (Kendra), Joshua (Jill), Bethany (Steve), Bryan and Ben (Lauren); great-grandchildren; Daniel, Seth, Kate, Liz, Callie, Eden and Brooke; and siblings; Mary Peters, Orpha Peters, Homer Geib (Verda), Mildred Deibler (Neil) and David Geib (Nancy). He was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Geib.
Due to the pandemic, services and interment will be private at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »