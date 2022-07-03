Jay Frank Patton, 93, husband of the late Phyllis (Gardner) Patton, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Naomi H. Patton.
Jay graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1946 and Ursinus College class of 1971. He served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean War. Jay was employed at Burroughs Corp (Unisys) for 31 years and Chester County Engineering Dept. for 8 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Phoenixville, PA. His Masonic affiliations were Lamberton Lodge 476, Lancaster, PA, Phoenix Lodge 75, Phoenixville, PA, Pottstown Royal Arch Chapter 198, Nativity Commandry 71 Pottstown, PA, Red Cross of Constantine, Reading, PA, and Rajah Shrine, Reading, PA. He was a Life Member of New Holland American Legion Post 662 and New Holland VFW Post 7362. He was a licensed Private Pilot and graduated from Quaker City School of Aeronautics with a CAA license as an aircraft and engine mechanic. Jay served on the Civil Service Commission, Phoenixville, PA for 13 years. Several as Chairman.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott Patton (Carol) of Downingtown, PA, and Craig Patton (Margaret) of Thorndale, PA; four grandsons, Christopher, Timothy, Kevin, and Stephen; and seven great-grandchildren: Aidan, Evelyn, Van, Charlotte, Wyatt, Beau, and Cecilia, and his brother, James H. Patton (Jean) of Lancaster.
Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Hough, and brother-in-law, Rev. Melvin Hough.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Paradise Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster at https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Please visit Jay's Memorial Page at: