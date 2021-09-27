Jay F. Bauder, 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to Fred and Vivian E. (Metzler) Bauder of Akron.
Jay was a graduate of Ephrata High School and Millersville University and played football for both. He also played semi-pro football for York Lions.
He was the owner/operator of Bauder Basement Systems and organized benefit motorcycle runs in his free time.
In addition to his parents, Jay is survived by 2 sons, Dalton and Clayton Bauder; sister-in-law, Barbara L. (Good) Bauder; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph C. Bauder.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.
A private graveside service will be held in the Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
If desired, memorial contributions in Jay's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA, 19178-1352.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
