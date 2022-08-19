Jay Elam Blank, 11-month-old son of Emanuel S. and Mary S. Smucker Blank of 5844 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap passed away at Dupont Hospital, Wilmington, DE Thursday, 8-18-2022 unexpectedly of an accident at home. Born in Gap, he attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents. Also surviving: brother, Samuel S., at home; grandparents, David A. and Susie S. Blank, Gap, Aaron K. and Elizabeth R. Smucker, Morgantown.

Services are pending at the time of this publication. Interment will be in Buena Vista Cemetery. Furman's Leola

