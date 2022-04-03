Jay E. Epler, 73, passed away on March 13, 2022 at the Bella Vita Rehab Center in Glendale, AZ. His parents were the late John E. and Edith Berrier Epler. Born in Elizabethtown, he attended the local H.S.
After his family moved to Utah, Jay joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country in Cambodia during the Vietnam War. Jay was an animal lover, especially horses and dogs.
Jay is survived by a son, Ian Epler, of York County, many cousins, and a companion, Margery A. Cook, for the past five years.
