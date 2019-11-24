Jay E. Consylman, 78, of East Petersburg, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Bechtold) Consylman. He was the husband of Janet (Houchin) Consylman with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
He was a Lampeter-Strasburg graduate. Jay worked as a bulk feed unloader for Wayne Feeds for over 33 years before retiring. After retirement he worked part time for the Manheim Auto Auction. Jay was a lifetime member of West Willow United Methodist Church in Willow Street where he served as an usher. He was a Ham radio operator (KI3M) for over 50 years. Jay and his wife enjoyed touring the country on their Goldwing motorcycle, in addition to spending time with family. Jay proudly served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Germany.
In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by a daughter, Tina Worthington wife of Raymond of Lititz, son, Craig Consylman husband of Michele of Hummelstown. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Amanda Worthington, Heather Herr (Kraig), Britney Bethea (Devery), LiErin Dixon (Eric); two sisters, Grace Burkholder (Scott) and Bonnie Williams.
A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held at 3PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 1-3PM at the funeral home on Sunday. Interment will be private in Lititz United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com