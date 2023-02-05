Jay E. Brenner, 65, of Conestoga, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was the son of the late James M. Brenner, Sr., and June (Eshelman) Brenner. He was married to his loving wife and best friend, Roberta K. (Peters) Brenner, for 40 years.
Jay graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1975. He worked for over 45 years for R.R. Donnelley, first as a material handler and then as a pressman until retiring in 2022. He was a member of the Keystone Retriever Club. Jay loved hunting in Potter County, and AKC hunt test training with his dogs. He enjoyed gardening and working in the yard with his John Deere tractor. He was a master at cooking on the grill and smoker. Jay was a wonderful man and was deeply devoted to his wife and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert E. Brenner, sister-in-law, Susan E. Brenner, 2 nephews, and 3 great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, James M. Brenner, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jay's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 7pm, visitation from 6pm until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leek Hunting and Mountain Preserve, Care of Edward Fisher, 497 PA-244, Oswayo, PA 16915, the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
