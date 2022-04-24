Jay D. "Skip" Hay, Jr., 66, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Somerset, he was the son of the late Jay D., Sr., and Gloria (Henry) Hay. Skip was the husband of Sandra L. (Welsh) Hay, with whom he shared 44 happy years.
He will be missed by his two children: Jessica E. Hayes wife of Morris, of Mount Joy, and Joshua D. Hay husband of Ashleigh, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are his nine grandchildren: Emory Hay companion of Ashlyn Kready, Justice, Matthew, Alyssa, Camrian, Noah and Hannah Hay; Falyn Hayes, Zariah Hayes; one great-grandson Isaac Kready; and one brother and four sisters. One sister predeceased Skip.
Skip was a graduate of Shade Center City High School, class of 1974. He began his career as a carpenter for the J.C. Hale Construction Company, of Brogue, PA and later moved to the Lancaster Office serving the company for 20 years. An avid outdoorsman, Skip enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending his free time on woodworking projects.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to "ECHOS" (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services) 61 E. Washington St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 would be deeply appreciated. To leave an online condolence, please visit Jay's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com