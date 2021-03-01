Jay Clyde Brubaker, 84, passed away February 26, 2021, at his home in Robesonia, PA.
Mr. Brubaker was born in Ephrata, PA to the late Daniel and Amy Brubaker.
Clyde, in his younger years, participated in the Lancaster County 4-H program showing beef cattle and sheep. It was there he met his future wife, Dorothy (Stehman), of which they have been blessed to spend 64 years together.
As an avid Hampshire sheep enthusiast, he and his family traveled across the country exhibiting and consigning to sales. Clyde served on the American Hampshire Sheep Association board of directors for three terms and a total of nine years. He also served as President of the Pennsylvania Hampshire Sheep Association. It was through this interest where he met many lifetime friends across the United States. Locally, Clyde was a 4-H leader within the Lancaster County program and later the Lebanon County 4-H program. He served on the committee of the Penn State Livestock Evaluation Center and was the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Farm Show open sheep show for many years. The Pennsylvania Farm Show was a tradition for the family where Clyde was honored for his many years of service. Additionally, he actively served on many sheep show and sale committees across the state. He won honors as a 4-H member placing second at the National 4-H Livestock Judging contest and later enjoyed judging sheep shows and teaching others.
Clyde was an active member of the Richland Church of the Brethren where he served as an elder, deacon and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed traveling, singing, camping, fishing, carpentry, and livestock. He was, most recently, employed as a feed nutritionist with Vigortone. Clyde served as Regional Sales Manager for the company. Previously, he had worked for Pennfield, formerly Miller and Bushong.
Surviving in addition to his wife Dorothy, are a son, Ken (Ginger) Brubaker of Harrisonburg, VA; a daughter, Sarah (Tim) Fleener of Robesonia, PA; three grandsons, Kyle (Jen) Fleener of Gettysburg, PA, Kurt (Miranda) Fleener of Robesonia, PA and Clay (Cleo) Brubaker of San Antonio, TX; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Also surviving, are a sister, Gloria Shober of Lititz, PA and a brother, Dan (Linda) Brubaker of Fresno, CA and nephews.
An invitation only service will be held to honor Clyde. The family welcomes sharing's of remembrance to be sent to the home address: 263 South Mountain Road, Robesonia, PA 19551.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richland Church of the Brethren, 215 S. Race Street, Richland, PA 17087 or American Hampshire Sheep Association, 305 Lincoln Ave., Wamego, KS 66547.
