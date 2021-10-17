Jay Clair Witwer, 67, of Millersville, passed away at home, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster County, Clair was the son of the late Roy V. and Emma (Hoover) Witwer. He was the loving husband of Jane M. (Johnson) Witwer, with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Clair was a 1971 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and went on to Delaware Valley College to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture in 1975 and then earned his Master’s degree from the University of Delaware. He worked as an agricultural teacher at Pequea Valley High School where he taught for over 35 years, retiring in 2015. It was there that he was inducted into the 2002 Pequea Valley High School Hall of Fame after coaching wrestling for 19 years. In addition to teaching, Clair owned and operated Roy V. Witwer Co., a feed company started by his father. Clair took great pride in providing quality feed to many farmers throughout Lancaster and York counties.
One of Clair’s greatest passions was barbeque. He enjoyed smoking meats, cheeses, and anything else that could be put on a grill or smoker. Clair even became a judge for the Kansas City Barbecue Society and the Steak Cookoff Association. He also enjoyed collecting John Deere memorabilia and loved going to farm shows.
In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his daughter, Laura Witwer, wife of Joseph Schlitz, of Hanover; siblings: Janet Witwer, Texas; Judy Nguyen, New Holland; Joyce Baum, wife of Gary, Lancaster; Jane Pekala, wife of Joe, Lancaster; Jeffrey Witwer, Lancaster; his uncle, Lester Witwer, Texas; his aunt, Valeria Brunoff, New Holland; mother-in-law, Julia Johnson, of Strasburg; brother-in-law: Don Johnson, husband of Pam, Strasburg; sister-in-law, Pam Wybraniec, wife of Ron, Lancaster; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved canine companion, Luna.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all who helped support Clair in his recent health battles. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 6PM to 8PM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Strasburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Clair’s memory be made to Esophageal Cancer Awareness by visiting: https://www.ecaware.org/give/donate/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com