Jay C. Unangst, 91, of Lebanon, formerly of Lititz, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Raymond B. and Edna J. (Elmer) Unangst. Jay was the loving husband of the late Grace A. (Rankin) Unangst who died in 1998.
Jay was a proud World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways for almost 25 years.
Jay is survived by his children: Dennis J., of Lititz; Douglas J., husband of Linda, of Lititz; Brian E., husband of Robin, of Lititz; and Karen E. Buch, wife of Shaun, of Lebanon; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice & Community Care for the kind and compassionate care provided to Jay.
Funeral Services for Jay will be private. Jay will be laid to rest alongside of his wife, Grace, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
