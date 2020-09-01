Jay C. Smoker, age 68, of Paradise, PA, passed away at the University of PA, on Sunday, August, 30, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Arthur & Esther Zimmerman Smoker and the step son of Muriel Smoker of New Holland. He was the companion of Claudia Moore of Wagontown, PA. He attended Wagontown Chapel. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1970.
Jay worked in the Engineering Services division of the Coatesville VA Medical Center for over 25 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, beekeeping and spending time with his grandchildren at the family cabin in Port Allegany.
He is survived by two children: Jody L. companion of Claude McClain, Jr. of Columbia, Jeremy L. husband of Becky McCormick Smoker of Parkesburg, 2 grandchildren: Mason & Ava Smoker, 3 siblings: June wife of Glenn Horst of Gordonville, Karen wife of Carl Martin of Thetford, VT, Joanne wife of Bill Zimmerman of Intercourse. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Smoker.
Funeral service will take place at the Gateway Church, 160 Cowan Road, Parkesburg, PA, on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Viewing and service will take place in Gateway's outdoor pavilion. Private family interment will take place in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
