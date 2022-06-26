Jay C. Noffz, 79, of West Hempfield Township, born on April 5, 1943, passed away into the arms of his Savior on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, PA. He was the husband of Virginia A. "Ginny" Noffz who passed away on December 9, 2017, and with whom he was married for 46 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Carl. I. and Sarah J. Noffz, who passed away in 1981 and 2000 respectively. He retired from BAE Systems of York, PA, formerly known as BMY/United Defense LP where he worked as a Test Equipment Technician in the Electronic Labs.
Surviving is his son, Kevin J. Noffz (Anne) and his brother Lee I. Noffz (Carol). His son, Scott C. Noffz preceded him in death. He has been laid to rest in the Silver Spring Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
