Jay C. Hackman, 90, of Stevens, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Arthur and Elva (Hertzog) Hackman and was the husband of the late Grace M. (Sweigart) Hackman who passed away in 2010.
Jay enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the Green Dragon and auctions, and he loved watching his granddaughters play sports.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Jay worked as a truck driver for Trans Con Line. He also had a mobile dry goods business, hauled Amish, and had a tool table set up at New Holland Sales Stables.
Jay is survived by daughter, Sandra M., wife of the late Rickey L. Gerhard; 2 granddaughters, Ellen, wife of Ryan Garber, Maureen, wife of Dustin Horning; 6 great-grandchildren, Megan, Hunter, and McKenna Garber, Dane, Connor, and Logan Horning.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, Richard Hackman.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Faith Journey Church, 2000 Route 897, Denver. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm, with Ken Grube officiating.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
