Jay C. Arnold, 87, entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the husband of Edith M. Arnold who passed away in 2006. He will be missed by his niece Joyce Ann Wilkison, of Columbia; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Snyder, of Elizabethtown, Edna Tyson, of Annville, and Betty Gruber, of Bainbridge; a brother-in-law, Raymond Gruber, of Mount Joy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jay enjoyed reading his Bible, the Our Daily Bread, and watching baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles.
A funeral service celebrating Jay's life will be held at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 A.M. Interment will take place at 9:30 A.M. at Maytown Union Cemetery. To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
