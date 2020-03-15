Jay C. Arnold

Jay C. Arnold

Jay C. Arnold, 87, entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the husband of Edith M. Arnold who passed away in 2006. He will be missed by his niece Joyce Ann Wilkison, of Columbia; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Snyder, of Elizabethtown, Edna Tyson, of Annville, and Betty Gruber, of Bainbridge; a brother-in-law, Raymond Gruber, of Mount Joy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jay enjoyed reading his Bible, the Our Daily Bread, and watching baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles.

A funeral service celebrating Jay's life will be held at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 A.M. Interment will take place at 9:30 A.M. at Maytown Union Cemetery. To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.

Plant a tree in memory of Jay Arnold
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.

16 East Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
717-653-5441
www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter