Jay B. Miller, 92, of Lititz, went home to be with His Lord and Savior, on January 1, 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Lititz. Born in Lititz, he was the son of late Harvey and Emma Buckwalter Miller. He was the husband of the late Reba Longenecker Miller and they celebrated 67 years of marriage prior to her passing in February of 2019.
Jay learned his strong work ethic growing up on a farm in Lititz. He graduated from Manheim Township in 1945. Jay worked at Holsum Bakery for 26 years as a Route Salesman and Sales Manager, and then 20 years as an Advertising Manager at Lancaster Farming Newspaper. After retiring, he worked for the Fulton Bank until 2008. Jay enjoyed many years of coaching little league baseball. He was passionate about collecting baseball cards and watching his beloved Phillies and Eagles.
Jay was an active and faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, serving as an usher for over 50 years. He loved spending time with family, friends, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
He will be lovingly missed by his daughter, Carol Kuehner, wife of Rick Kuehner, Lititz, and his two sons, James Miller, husband of Elizabeth Miller, California, and Steve Miller, husband of Karen Miller, Lititz; he is also survived by seven grandchildren; Adam, and Ryan Kuehner, Chris Miller, Libby Foreman, Amie Brown, Danielle Miller-Bumol, and Cole Miller and 15 precious great-grandchildren; Cohen, Jocelyn, Levi, Jude, Micaiah, Frederick, Duncan, Beatrice, Myles, Jackson, Madeline, Shade, India, Delilah, and David. He was preceded in death by his nine siblings, Edgar, Ethel Bushong, Wilber, Richard, Harvey, Warren, David, Carl, and Ray Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jay's Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A luncheon will be provided afterwards. Interment in Salem Heller's cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Global Missions Fund at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences please visit www.BuchFuneral.com