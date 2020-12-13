Jaxson Beckett Hoffman

Jaxson Beckett Hoffman was born on November 18, 2020, at 3:17PM. Baby Jaxson was welcomed into his heavenly home by his 8 siblings (unknown genders), brother, Carter Michael Hoffman, maternal great-grandmother, Sue Lyter and paternal great-grandfather, Gerry Gilbert.

Jaxson is the son of Shawn Hoffman and Megan Hoffman (Tomlinson) of Lancaster. Jaxson is survived by his parents, as well as extended family.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jaxson's name to https://www.thecomfortcub.org/donate

Services for Jaxson are being conducted at the convenience of his loving family.

