Jaunita J. Finefrock, 84, of Lancaster, passed away April 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Chilhowie, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Moncie (Gray) and Bayne Gore, Sr. She shared 62 glorious years of marriage with Jim V. Finefrock.
She was adored by many and always had a loving and positive attitude. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to her, and she treasured making memories with them. She enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling, and attending shows in Atlantic City. She had a green thumb and her flowers always flourished. Jaunita opened her home to many friends and family and was always considered a gracious hostess. She will be fondly remembered for her delicious peanut butter fudge, which was a staple for family celebrations.
Jaunita's love will live on in her husband Jim; children: Deborah, wife of Barry Carter of Mt. Joy, James Finefrock, Jr., husband of Tammy of Clarksville, TN, and Sandra, wife of John Longenecker of Ephrata; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who affectionately called her Mamaw; and her siblings: Earl Gore and Linda Blevins. She was preceded in passing by her brothers: Clarence, Berle, and Bayne Gore, Jr.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions honoring Jaunita's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
