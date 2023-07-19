Jason W. Estes, 46, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was born in Ephrata to Roy and Evanna (Stoltzfus) Estes of Lititz.
Jason was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church, Lititz, PA. He graduated from Warwick High School and went on to get his Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design/illustration from Atlanta College of Art, Atlanta, GA. Jason had a natural talent for drawing, starting as soon as he could hold a pencil. He was very creative and especially enjoyed drawing anything from cartoons to animation to fine arts.
Jason started working in high school in the art department for Skip's Cutting Inc. He did artwork for many of their clients, also creating designs for local schools, businesses, and other organizations, all before attending college. After college, Jason returned to Skip's Cutting and then later Clipper Magazine, where he received an artist of the year award. While at Clipper, it became evident that MS was affecting his artistic abilities. The family cannot thank Clipper Magazine enough for keeping Jason employed as long as they could. Having to leave his art career was very hard on Jason, but he never complained and always had a big smile. He also enjoyed time with family and friends, eating new things, tv shows and of course movies.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by a nephew, Forrest Brooks; a niece, Kayla Brooks, and a sister, Angel Brooks.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 2 to 3 PM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 North Clay Rd., Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 3 PM. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jason's memory may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society-Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
