Jason W. Aurand

Jason William Aurand, 42, of N. Bowers/Frederica, DE, formerly of Lititz, passed away, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness on May 14, 2021 at Bayhealth Hospital, Dover, DE. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of William R. and Shirly A. (Blumenschein) Aurand.
Jason was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1997, and continued his education at Elizabethtown College where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and Computer Science in 2001. During his high school and college careers, Jason's life was wrestling. In 1997 he won the District Wrestling Title for Warwick and while a member of the Elizabethtown Wrestling Team, was named co-captain for two years.
Following graduation, Jason went on to work for Lippert Components for 12 years as a Plant Manager, Assistant General Manager, and Sales Representative. While at Lippert, he was twice named runner up for Large Plant Manager of the Year. He also held various positions at Dart Container, Woodstream, and Warwick Machine Co.
Jason was a member of the Elstonville Sportsman Association where he enjoyed marksman and shooting activities. He loved his dogs; Chelsea, Katie, Kanyon, and, most recently, Shadow, who was his furry companion this past year. Jason was also a fan of the Eagles and Flyers and would root for them through thick and thin.
Most of all, Jason loved boating and fishing at Bowers Beach, DE. He spent endless hours in the water and it was there that he was at peace with himself. He was a skilled boatsman and had a natural ability to navigate through the water. The memories of those moments will never be forgotten by friends and family who shared that time with him.
Surviving are Jason's parents, Bill and Shirley Aurand, sisters, Michelle Aurand and Christine Krebs, Christine's husband David Krebs Jr., and nieces and nephew; Taylor, Allison, Natalie, and Michael Krebs.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30AM. There will be a time of gathering following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com