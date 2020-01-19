Jason "Scott" Nicholson, 57, of Thomasville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Trudy M. (Fritz) Nicholson. They were married for 19 years.
Jason was born on June 18, 1962 in Gettysburg. Son of Floranna D. (Fox) Nicholson of Dover and the late Lawrence J. Nicholson.
He was a clamp truck operator for Graham Packaging. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being out on his boat, and watching drag races with his friends and best friend Jim Becker.
The memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. with the Rev. Jennifer Murphy officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 - 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In addition to his wife and mother, Jason is also survived by a son, David L. Nicholson of York and a daughter, Carrie Black of York; 2 step daughters; Cassandra Barrett of York and Vinessa Phillips of Philadelphia; 3 granddaughters, 1 grandson, and a step granddaughter.
A brother, Daniel A. Nicholson, of York and a sister, Leah J. Strathmyer, of York. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David L. Nicholson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
