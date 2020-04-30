Jason R. Sensenig, 63, of Ephrata, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 of natural causes. He was the husband of Karen G. Sensenig for 31 years on December 24, 2019.
Although Jason was born and raised in Pennsylvania, he lived half of his life in Florida. He was employed in lawncare service and landscaping. During the winter months, he absolutely loved snowmobiling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jason also loved animals and had many dogs over the years that became an extension of his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Stacey A. Martin of Ephrata, Michelle K., wife of Alan McLaughlin, of Rising Sun, MD, Angela L., wife of Jason Cappiello, of Palm Harbor, FL, and Alicia A., wife of Bryan Glassmyer, of Mountville; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine siblings.
There will be a private graveside service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Please omit flowers. If desired, loving donations may be made to a local pet rescue or pet pantry. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
