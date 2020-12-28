Jason Quinn Hawthorne, 42, of Kirkwood, passed away unexpectedly at Reading Hospital on Christmas Day after a sudden illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Paul Hawthorne, Jr. of Kirkwood and the late Velda Mae (Alexander) Hawthorne.
Jason was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He had worked for Waste Connections in East Earl. Jason enjoyed cooking, fishing and collecting guns.
In addition to his father, Jason is survived by 3 sisters: Connie, wife of Bart Lawrence of Lincoln University; Glenda, wife of Dale Heck of Nottingham; and Paula, wife of Pete Miller of Peach Bottom. Also surviving are nephews: George Osdorne, John Gentry, and Trevor Potts and nieces: Marsha Slauch, Diana Heck, and Rachel Potts. He was preceded in death by sisters, Candy Hawthorne and Katie Trout.
The family will receive friends at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10-11:30 a.m. Those who plan to attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.
