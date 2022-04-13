Jason Patrick Kurtz passed away peacefully in his Bethel Park, PA. home on April 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 20, 1979 in Lancaster, PA, to Mervin W. and Marilyn E. Kurtz. He married Maria Carmen Orta in San Antonio, Texas on September 12, 2009. In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by his beloved dog, Charlotte; and his brother, Geoffrey and wife Jennifer Goetz Kurtz. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Jason skipped his senior year at Penn Manor High School and entered the Clarkson School in Pottsdam, NY. After graduating from Clarkson University, he earned a PhD at the University of Texas at Austin. Until cancer, he worked as a Senior Research and Development Engineer at ANSYS, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA for the past 10 years. He enjoyed running and completed 18 marathons, Texas and Steeler football, biking, gardening, a good IPA, and vacationing in Ocean City, MD.
At his request, all services will be private and at the convenience of his family.
