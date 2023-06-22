Jason M. Gallagher, 44, formerly of New Providence, lost his long battle with addiction on Monday, June 19, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joan (Nicholson) Kopf and the late Joseph P. Gallagher.
Jason grew up attending Solanco Schools. For most of his adult life he worked as a carpet installer. An outdoorsman at heart, Jason had a love for hunting, fishing, and spending time in Potter County.
He is survived by a son, Joey Gallagher; daughter, Autumn Gallagher; stepmother, Dawn (Hertz) Gallagher, of Lititz; siblings, Mandy Roth, wife of Matthew, of Lititz, Curtis Stoltzfus, husband of Leslie, of Strasburg, and Nicole Gallagher, fiancée of Steve Puchalski, of Lancaster. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services and interment will be private.
