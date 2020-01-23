Jason Lloyd Shirk, 39, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Irvin W. and Theresa M. Ober Shirk. Jason loved the outdoors, and enjoyed drag and sprint car racing. He will be lovingly missed by his two terriers.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother, Tony Shirk, of Ephrata, and two aunts. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Erla Ober.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
