Jason Lee Glick, infant son of John David and Mary Ann Zook Glick of 5466 Umbletown Road, Gap, died shortly after birth on Monday, January 30, 2023. Besides his parents, he is survived by maternal grandparents, Melvin and Sadie Stoltzfus Zook; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Ada Blank Glick; aunts and uncles.
The funeral was held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Interment was in Millwood Cemetery.
Furman Home for Funerals, Leola
