Jason G. Lewis, 43, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at home. He was born in Lancaster, son of Glenn O. Lewis, Plattsburgh, NY and Diane McCarty Shultz, Lancaster. Jason was a tow motor operator for WestRock for three years and enjoyed golfing, fishing, collecting sneakers, having been a stylish person, and playing basketball with his children. He was a loving son and uncle and a Chicago Bears fan. Jason was a loyal friend to all.
Surviving in addition to his parents, his children: Jason Lewis, Jr. and his mother: Michelle Flowers, Lititz; Carter Lewis and Sierra Lewis and their mother: Shirley Emerick, Lancaster. Half-brothers: Nathan and Aaron Lewis, Lancaster, and sister: Kimberly Lewis, Lancaster.
The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
