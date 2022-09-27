Jason Dever, 48, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to John "Jack" Dever of Ephrata and the late Joan "Joann" (Strausser) Dever.
Jason was a Philly sports nut and loved Ford Mustangs. He enjoyed all things history and liked to quizz his kids. He especially loved spending time with his family, playing mini golf or having family game nights. He was very competitive.
In addition to his father, Jason is survived by wife, Melissa of Ephrata; daughter, Sierra Dever, wife of Ryan Heffentrager of York; son, Ethan Dever of Ephrata; a grandchild, Teagan; 4 brothers, John of Ephrata, Joseph, husband of Lisa of Sparks, MD, Jim, husband of Sonja of Akron, and Jeffrey, husband of Gretchen of Lititz.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:00 aM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will follow at 11:00 AM, with Fr. John Murray, C.S.s.R. as celebrant.
Final commendation and farewell will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
