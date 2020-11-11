Jason Chastain, 46, of Lancaster passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 at home. He was born in Charleston, SC to Arthur and Linda (Calderon) Chastain. He is survived by his parents, children; Victoria Chastain, Alyssa Chastain fiancée of Wes Cooke, Conor Chastain fiancé of Autumn Fritz, and Cylie Leidy, a grandson, Joey Margarito, a brother, David Chastain husband of Jennifer, niece, Ava, nephew, Henry David, girlfriend, Alicia Rader, and first wife and close friend Cindy Leidy, wife of Jeremy.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects Friday November 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Service will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Guests will be received starting at 10:00am. Interment is private.
Those wishing to make a donation in his memory may consider United Spinal Association or The Ronald McDonald House. Please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
