Jason C. "Big Ort" Ortman, 49, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Dennis E. and Jean L. Graham Ortman. He was baptized at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1992, was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Michigan and Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved his family and enjoyed picnics and gatherings. Over anything else, he lived for his children.
He is survived by one son: Landon C. Ortman and one daughter: Darian A. Ortman. One brother: David R. (Robyn L.) Graham. Nieces and nephews: David, Aaron, Bella and Abby. Former wife: Denise Ortman and her mother, Robin Sanders, who helped care for him. Two Uncles: Les Graham and Mark Graham. Also several cousins.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with a Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The family requests that everyone come dressed casually or wearing one of Jason's favorite team's jersey. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »