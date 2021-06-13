Jasminka Anic, 61, of Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley, CA, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina she was the daughter of the late Seval and Izeta (Busuladzic) Arnautovic. She was the wife of the late Anto Anic who passed away in 2009.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jasminka is survived by her daughter, Dijana Fritsch wife of Gregg of Fountain Valley, CA; two grandchildren, Christian and Lyric as well as her siblings in Bosnia.
Graveside Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
