Jarvis K. Sensenig, 44, of Newmanstown, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was born in Ephrata to William L. and Mary Jane (Carpenter) Sensenig of Stevens.
Jarvis was the owner/operator of Middle Creek Services. He was an avid truck enthusiast and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Jarvis is survived by sister, Alicia (Barry) Esser; nephew, Dalton Esser; and niece, Savannah Esser.
He was preceded in death by sister, Crista D. Sensenig.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
