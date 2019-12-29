Jarie L. Smith, 65, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Silas and Iola (Wittrig) Bowman. She was the wife of Edward Smith, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.
She worked at LGH as a lab courier for over 20 years.
Jarie loved going to the beach and enjoyed spending time with her family. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
In addition to her husband Ed, she is survived by her two daughters, Tammy L. Swift wife of Carl, and Kelly L. Walton both of Millersville; four grandchildren, Cassidy, Brady, Riley, Emmaleigh, and one great-granddaughter, Harper Chase. Also surviving are three sisters, Jean Bowman of Akron, Judy Morris of Leola, Joyce Potzman wife of Dennis of Fogelsville, PA, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chase Miller.
A Service celebrating Jarie's Life will be held at 3PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 1-3PM at the funeral home on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jarie's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
